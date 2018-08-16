Dear Adoption, This is What You’ve Done
You are part of me
but you don’t define me.
You chose me
but I didn’t choose you.
You have given me a past of struggles, heartbreak and pain
but you don’t determine my future to repeat my past.
You have shown ignorance from those around me
but you don’t stop me from educating my peers.
You have impacted my worldview
but I continue to see hope.
You have tried to make me victim
but I continue to proclaim victory.
You are strong
but I am stronger.
So, Dear Adoption,
continue to fight against me
because I will continue fight back.
2 comments
Beautifully written…but so sad that your adoptive experience has made your journey one of fighting and defense against it.
Thank you for sharing your story.
As a fellow adopted person, I share your outlook!
