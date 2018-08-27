Dear Adoption, I Don’t Want to Make My Mom Feel Bad

When you are adopted you have two moms.

My mom that had me in her belly is my birth mom. I was told that I met her but I just don’t remember her.

My mom that lives at my house and takes care of me is my adopted mom except I only call her mom.

I have a lot of questions about my birth mom but there isn’t someone for me to ask because I don’t want to hurt my mom’s feelings.

I wish I had a book about her or a letter so I could know something about her life. I wish I had a special secret phone in my room so I could call her and ask her questions and get answers right away!

I have dreams about my birth mom and in my dreams we are meeting at the park and we get to talk a lot. The park dreams are my very favorite dreams except that sometimes my mom is watching and I feel bad that she is going to get hurt feelings or be mad. I keep my dreams secret because I am worried that if I tell my mom that I want to meet my birth mom at the park it will make her feel bad in real life.

I think I don’t really want to really meet my birth mom in real life because then I think everyone will feel bad.

I will probably just keep meeting my birth mom in my dreams and having fun with that. It will keep me sad about her but it won’t hurt my mom’s feelings and at least then I won’t have to feel bad about that too.

-12 years old, adopted at 3 days old, loves art and going into her dreams to see her birth mom.

This piece was submitted anonymously by a child under the age of 18 who participated in a workshop hosted by Dear Adoption,.