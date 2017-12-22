Dear Adoption, Tell My Mom Merry Christmas

20 hours ago December 22, 2017Dear Adoption, Contributor

I don’t know if my mom celebrates Christmas because I don’t know who she is. I know she exists but I don’t know where she’s at.

Christmas and my birthday are the hardest times and are the times that I think about my mom the most.

I try thinking of meeting her except it’s too hard to really know what that would be like.

I think about my mom a lot and if we like the same stuff and if we both have brown eyes.

I think it’s possible that she doesn’t think about me like I think about her except I also think that it is impossible. I guess that I don’t really know.

If I could send her a Christmas card I would put my school picture in it and a picture of my family because I would want her to know that I am happy.

Except that I don’t want her to feel bad that I am happy because I still really miss her and I hope that my card would let her know that.

I want to tell her about school and volleyball. I want to talk to her about if she likes to dip her pizza in ranch. I think that I would want to live with her someday.

I don’t have her address and I don’t know who she is so I can’t really send her a card.

So someone tell my mom Merry Christmas from me because I don’t get to do that again this year.

This piece was submitted anonymously by an 11 year old adoptee who participated in a workshop hosted by Dear Adoption,. 

