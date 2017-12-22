Dear Adoption, Tell My Mom Merry Christmas
I don’t know if my mom celebrates Christmas because I don’t know who she is. I know she exists but I don’t know where she’s at.
Christmas and my birthday are the hardest times and are the times that I think about my mom the most.
I try thinking of meeting her except it’s too hard to really know what that would be like.
I think about my mom a lot and if we like the same stuff and if we both have brown eyes.
I think it’s possible that she doesn’t think about me like I think about her except I also think that it is impossible. I guess that I don’t really know.
If I could send her a Christmas card I would put my school picture in it and a picture of my family because I would want her to know that I am happy.
Except that I don’t want her to feel bad that I am happy because I still really miss her and I hope that my card would let her know that.
I want to tell her about school and volleyball. I want to talk to her about if she likes to dip her pizza in ranch. I think that I would want to live with her someday.
I don’t have her address and I don’t know who she is so I can’t really send her a card.
So someone tell my mom Merry Christmas from me because I don’t get to do that again this year.
Reblogged this on Gazelle's Scirocco Winds and commented:
11 year old adoptee -between Yin and Yang …and like all of us, wants desperately to know…. Are you my Mother? Meanwhile the system will do everything in its power to deny her her rights to know… TRISTE
This has made me so tearful.X
Thank you, Dear Adoption,for facilitating a worshop with young adoptees. They so need a voice.
To the eleven year old who wrote this: your bravery is to be commended.
Adoption is so cruel.
