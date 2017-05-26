Dear Adoption, I’ve Been Unwanted

I was unwanted

Life… Life….Life……

How do you think about that?

Knowing you weren’t wanted…

Because

You were a GIRL or had special needs.

Knowing that they could have kept you, but they didn’t.

Knowing that your whole life

And sometimes getting bullied by it.

By being called names

Such as

That weirdo kid, that clutch, and so many other names

You wanna be strong

But you can’t

You break after many days.

But,

You keep a smile on your face

But it’s fake.

You keep that smile on your face

So people won’t ask what’s up.

Your worst fear is to be abandoned

So trust is sorta hard.

You want to think the best of each person

But once they hurt you…

You can never forget.

You grow up older and want to find your birth parents

But it’s so much harder than it sounds

You want to, but your parents don’t.

They don’t want you to leave them

And you think

I could never do that

To them so you give up on your dreams.

But you always have to remember

Stay strong and find a friend who will

Always be there for you.

They’ll be there through the worst

And the best times in your life.

This piece was submitted anonymously by a 17 year old girl, adopted from China.