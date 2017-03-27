Dear Adoption, I Am Loved

I was adopted from Mother Teresa’s orphanage in Delhi, India, when I was 10 months old. Actually, my mom says the orphanage was in a part of Delhi called Old Delhi, near the Red Fort. I was brought to the orphanage when I was two days old. My American parents were living in India because my father had a job there. My mom tells me that when she first saw me, I was in a crib, leaning up against the side, watching everything very carefully! We moved back to the U.S. when I was 14 months old.

Throughout my childhood, my parents taught me that we were a family no matter our skin color. They treated me like their daughter and showed me that I was a forever part of their family, but there were times when I wondered what my “other” parents looked like, and what they were doing. I still wonder. I sometimes wonder if they are safe, healthy and have shelter. I want them to have a good life and be loved by their family like me.

When I am with my family relatives or with family friends, they always make sure that I am part of their pack. They don’t make me feel uncomfortable or insecure about where I came from. They always listen to what I have to say whether it is something cool or sad about my birth country. They want me to be proud of where I came from and to have an opportunity to share my story without fearing judgment.

Currently, I am a nineteen year old who is trying to share her love with others who need it and who wonders about her birth family. I know that being adopted is not always amazing and that it can be very tough. To those who feel like they are not loved or need love, know that there are so many kind people willing to share their hearts with you. You are not alone!

Kiran Marie Mapes is a student majoring in architecture at University of Oregon. She is passionate about India, traveling, photography, architecture, dogs, and swimming. In her free time, she enjoys writing pen pals and connecting with other adoptees, mountain biking, and hanging out with her black lab, Mollie.