Dear Adoption, I Am

I am abandoned.

I am bought.

I am loved but I am alone.

I am isolated.

I am grieved.

I am failing.

I am falling.

I am broken.

I am torn.

I am shredded.

I am happy sometimes and always sad.

I am distraught.

I am trying.

I am keeping all these secrets so I can keep the peace.

I am hiding in plain sight.

I am missing home I’ve never known.

I am me.

I am unwanted.

I am unknown.

This piece was submitted anonymously by a domestic adoptee searching for his birth family. He is a writer and actor living in LA.