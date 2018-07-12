Dear Adoption, I Am
I am abandoned.
I am bought.
I am loved but I am alone.
I am isolated.
I am grieved.
I am failing.
I am falling.
I am broken.
I am torn.
I am shredded.
I am happy sometimes and always sad.
I am distraught.
I am trying.
I am keeping all these secrets so I can keep the peace.
I am hiding in plain sight.
I am missing home I’ve never known.
I am me.
I am unwanted.
I am unknown.
This piece was submitted anonymously by a domestic adoptee searching for his birth family. He is a writer and actor living in LA.
3 comments
Your feelings are shared! Hoping you are not always unknown and shredded, that you find acceptance and forgiveness and a sense of self beyond being adopted.
LikeLike
Beautiful!!! You have captured what adoption is for a lot of us.
LikeLike
Perfectly captured. I hear you.
LikeLike