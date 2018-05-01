Dear Adoption, What Do I Dream?

I dream that when I talk, they hear me.

I dream that when I say I don’t feel complete, they don’t say I’m crazy.

I dream that I am hugged tightly when I say being adopted hurts.

I dream that DNA will connect me to my biological family.

I dream that my adoptive family won’t disown me if I find them.

I dream of home.

I dream of wholeness.

I dream of a future in which I am listened to rather than spoken for.

I dream and fantasize about things I have little faith will actually happen.

I dream of peace.

I dream of family.

I dream of having it all.

F.G. is a domestic adoptee living in NYC and searching for her mother.