Dear Adoption, What Do I Dream?
I dream that when I talk, they hear me.
I dream that when I say I don’t feel complete, they don’t say I’m crazy.
I dream that I am hugged tightly when I say being adopted hurts.
I dream that DNA will connect me to my biological family.
I dream that my adoptive family won’t disown me if I find them.
I dream of home.
I dream of wholeness.
I dream of a future in which I am listened to rather than spoken for.
I dream and fantasize about things I have little faith will actually happen.
I dream of peace.
I dream of family.
I dream of having it all.
Even as an adult I dream of these things. I’m in active reunion with my birth mom but not my birth father. I dream of the day I see his face for the first time.
